Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of HST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.33.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

