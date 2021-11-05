Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 5,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,068. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

