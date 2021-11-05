HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

