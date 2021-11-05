HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.15

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.60 ($0.24). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 182,831 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.06. The company has a market capitalization of £120.49 million and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

