Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. 205,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,768. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.