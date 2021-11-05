HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $813.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $726.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.28 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

