Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $504.10.

Humana stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.79. 14,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.67 and its 200 day moving average is $432.74. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

