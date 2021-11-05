Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $457.11

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $457.11, but opened at $424.95. Humana shares last traded at $442.80, with a volume of 39,641 shares trading hands.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

