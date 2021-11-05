HUNT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.99 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $92.28 million and $22.99 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

