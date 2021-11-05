Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. 29,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,816. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

