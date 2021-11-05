Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.16 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

NYSE HY opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

