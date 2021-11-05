Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.16 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
NYSE HY opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
