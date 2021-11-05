IAA (NYSE:IAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:IAA opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

