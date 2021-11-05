IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

IAG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 180,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,124. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

