IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.20. IBEX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IBEX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $19.29. 10,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The stock has a market cap of $356.32 million, a PE ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 1.45. IBEX has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.