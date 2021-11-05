Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.14) EPS.

IEP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

