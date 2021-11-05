Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.98 EPS.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $47.15. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,056. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

