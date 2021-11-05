Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million to $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

ICHR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Ichor has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

