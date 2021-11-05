ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 2,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

