Idea Men, Llc Sells 156,132 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $7,002,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24.

GoodRx stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in GoodRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

