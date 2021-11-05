IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.16.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

