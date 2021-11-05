IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

