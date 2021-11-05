Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 31,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,617. The stock has a market cap of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.