Information Services Co. (ISV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Information Services stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$476.88 million and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.41.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

