Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.39

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.39 and traded as low as C$27.00. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 13,535 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday.

Get Information Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$478.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.