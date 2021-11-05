ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

