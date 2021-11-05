ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

