ING Groep’s (ING) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 241,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

