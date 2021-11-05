Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.