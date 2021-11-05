InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.03 million.InMode also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. InMode has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

