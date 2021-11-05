INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 3,626 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00.

Shares of INMB opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

