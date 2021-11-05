INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of INmune Bio worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in INmune Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $17.63 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

