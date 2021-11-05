Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Purchases £23,150 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Stephen Bird bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($30,245.62).

Shares of HEAD stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 257 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £375.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

