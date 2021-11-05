Insider Buying: James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Buys £99,998.54 in Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 841.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.69. The stock has a market cap of £212.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. James Fisher and Sons plc has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88).

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.