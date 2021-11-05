Insider Buying: Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Acquires 640,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) insider Peter North purchased 640,000 shares of Jupiter Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$140,800.00 ($100,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 24th. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

