Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Buys $79,520.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.