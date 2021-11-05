Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Insider Purchases 2,023 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) insider Alan Giles acquired 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Friday. Murray Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 735.85 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 908.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 903.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

