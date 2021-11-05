Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $71,365.70 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Superconductor stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $504.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

