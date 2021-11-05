Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $19,187.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $19,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.39 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

