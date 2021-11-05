Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
