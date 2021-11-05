Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

