Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 498 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $523.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $533.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

