Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 5,992 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.
Coinbase Global stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. 3,521,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.
COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.