Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 5,992 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. 3,521,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

