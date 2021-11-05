Insider Selling: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells 49,953 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conformis alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $10,640.06.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 795,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.