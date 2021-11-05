Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CACC opened at $696.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $697.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $613.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.39.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

