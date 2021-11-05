Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 28,159 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.