Insider Selling: Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider Sells 21,058 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Emerald stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 181,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $356.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

