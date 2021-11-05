Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells 9,547 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77.

ENTA opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

