Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells 9,453 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ENPH traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,337. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $243.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

