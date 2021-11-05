Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Director Sells $430,218.36 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

