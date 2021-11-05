Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $278,760.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.33 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.