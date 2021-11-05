Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $278,760.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.
NYSE HAYW opened at $24.33 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
