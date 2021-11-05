Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Sells $12,586,000.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HCA opened at $247.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average is $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.52 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.